'Pride of the Toon!': Newcastle fans send message to youngsters after battling Sunderland defeat

Newcastle United U21s lost out to Sunderland in the Checkatrade Trophy - but fans were quick to praise the efforts of the youngsters.

After holding their own during the first half at the Stadium of Light, the young Magpies came undone against a strong Sunderland side after the break.

But there were plenty of positives to take for Ben Dawson's side, who were roared on by a travelling support of 2,800.

And some of those fans have been quick to take to social media to praise the efforts of Newcastle United's second string.

Here's the best of their reaction:

@EliasSorensen51 said: "The lads showed a lot of promise in the first half - 1st team opportunities will come their way! They have done sensationally to get this far in the competition, pride of the toon"

@Andy_Hanson83 added: "Those young lads can hold their heads high. That scoreline flatters. Ran out of steam & a bit naive at times in that 2nd half. Was impressed with Sangare, Longstaff & Wilson"

@_SJB_21 joked: "Cheers Sunderland, kids are crying, nice one"

@Lee18_92Johnson tweeted: "Kids (full 11 for the straw clutches) did well especially 1st half, got off to the worst possible start second half with the OG then experience took over. Despite Ashley our squad is light years ahead of there’s..."

@Geordie_Alpha commented: "Well done to @NUFC u-21 for getting this far against LEAGUE teams!! Every one of them done us proud!! Just wasn’t to be this season"

@hebburnscotty posted: "@nufc under 21's played some good stuff tonight, knocked the ball round nicely stuck to their game, their keeper made a good save at 1-0 which could've changed the outcome, can hold their heads high but the mackems won't see it like that"

@cbil1984 added: "Got through 4 league clubs and put our local rivals in one of the most embarrassing situations in their history having to play our U21s. The kids should be proud of themselves, now to kick on and work to break into the first team setup."

@KAH_NUFC said: "Be proud of yourselves boys. Great showing first half - beaten in the second half by a squad of (mostly) experienced professionals. Head held high!