'Probably as good as Cannavaro': Newcastle fans react to crucial win over Huddersfield

Newcastle United claimed their second away win of the season to earn a valuable three points at Huddersfield.

Salomon Rondon scored the only goal of the game in the 55th minute, as Rafa Benitez's side moved six points clear of the relegation zone.

But most of the praise was reserved for a man at the other end of the pitch, with many Newcastle fans lauding centre-back Fabian Schar.

The Swiss international, a £3million summer signing, returned to the side after missing last weekend's defeat against Wolves through suspension.

Here's how some supporters reacted on social media:

On Schar, @lee_wilson1 said: "One of the most shrewdest buys you will see anywhere in the world. Credit not only to the player for showcasing his ability but to rafa and his scouting team for bringing him here #nufc"

@Jassimalkanani joked: "Probably as good as Cannavaro but 3” taller. Great performance!"

@DanGJ85 added: "Rondon is a beast, Schar was fantastic, Kenedy was poor and Perez stayed on his feet for all of 2 mins!!! What a result"

@richoliver1966 tweeted: "Lovely result that but hopeless 1st half. Rondon a 1 in 2 striker all of a sudden? Schar excellent. We have the best 4 centre halves I can remember."

@nufcnathan_1995 said: "Thought Perez, Schar and Manquilo were top class today"

@ChrisSteele90 commented: "Think we will be safe this year. Rondon and Dubravka make the difference and the teams below us are abysmal"

@davecalderbank5 added: "Feel like I was wrong about Salomon Rondon, takes his chances and he doesn't get many in our side! Got some confidence in us if we can keep supplying him with chances to score we'll avoid the drop #NUFC"