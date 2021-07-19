Prospective Newcastle United buyer responds with seven word message aimed at Premier League following takeover arbitration delay
PCP Capital Partners director Mehrdad Ghodoussi has responded to the delay in the arbitration hearing that could potentially decide the fate of the takeover of Newcastle United.
The club and Premier League confirmed in a joint-statement on Monday evening that the arbitration hearing has been adjourned until ‘early 2022’ due to issues with the disclosure of evidence.
A club statement also noted that ‘the parties will be making no further comment at this time,’ though Ghodoussi, husband of Amanda Staveley, took to Twitter to voice his apparent dissatisfaction with the delay.
He posted: “There’s only one party playing games here #nufc #PremierLeague.”
The tweet seems to be a thinly veiled criticism of the Premier League’s handling of the situation.
Both Staveley and Newcastle owner Mike Ashley have called for transparency from the Premier League and for the hearing to be held in public.
Now all parties will have to wait until at least next year before the situation is resolved.