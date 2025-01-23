Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United face Southampton this weekend as they go in search of a tenth win in eleven league outings.

Starting with their victory over Leicester City in mid-December, Newcastle United went on to win nine-straight games, with defeat against Bournemouth at the weekend ending that brilliant run with a thud. During that time, Martin Dubravka had come into the team to replace Nick Pope, after he picked up a knee injury against Brentford during their 4-2 defeat on December 7.

Pope was initially ruled-out of action for around six weeks with the injury. Now approaching the end of January, the former Burnley man is expected to be back fit very soon, however, an update from the club’s training ground suggests that Pope may have a little bit longer on the sidelines.

A gallery of photos was posted by the club of the squad training ahead of their trip to St Mary’s at the weekend. Pope, though, was not pictured in any of those photographs.

Of course, a player’s omission from these pictures does not necessarily rule them out of action, given there could be a whole host of reasons for them not appearing, but it can offer a sneak peek into who, of those currently sidelined, are close to a return to action or not.

Speaking to the Gazette about Pope ahead of his side’s clash against Bournemouth last week, Howe said: “I think [Bournemouth] might be a little bit too early [for Pope], but certainly he's going to be close for next week [at Southampton].

“He's not trained with us yet, but he's certainly building up to that moment.We're happy with where he is at, and I think mentally he's getting there, ready to play.”

Pope will face a battle to displace Dubravka as first-choice goalkeeper when he does come back to full fitness, however, with the Slovakian having kept seven clean sheets in eleven appearances in all competitions so far this season. Although the Magpies did ship four against Bournemouth last time out, this weekend they face the Premier League’s lowest scorers. Southampton have scored just 15 goals in their 22 league outings so far this campaign.