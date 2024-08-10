Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New Newcastle United summer signing Will Osula is set to be unveiled at St James’ Park this afternoon.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

The 21-year-old joined Newcastle from Sheffield United for a reported £10million plus £5million in add-ons earlier this week and has had just two training sessions with the first-team. But after sitting out Friday’s 4-0 win over Girona at St James’ Park, the Danish forward is set to be involved for the Sela Cup match against Stade Brestois on Saturday afternoon (4pm kick-off).

When asked if Osula would be involved in the match, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe said: “Yes, we hope so.

“He’s trained the last two days and trained very well. Very keen to make a positive impression and I think he has done that. I’m excited to see how he plays.”

Newcastle will also see the likes of Bruno Guimaraes, Fabian Schar, Miguel Almiron, Kieran Trippier and Harvey Barnes return with Howe set to field a completely changed line-up to the Girona game. The Magpies matchday squad will be supplemented by academy players.

“Totally different 11, anyone that’s fit who didn’t play today will play tomorrow,” Howe explained.

“I think a lot of players needed 90 minutes [v Girona] after returning from Japan, where we felt we couldn’t play some of the players for 90 because of the heat.

“[Friday] was important and I thought we were good physically. It’s been a good training week and we looked sharp, I thought we had good energy and were bright with the ball and off the ball. A good night’s work.”