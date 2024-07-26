Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Miguel Almiron and Fabian Schar have returned to pre-season training at Newcastle United.

Newcastle have confirmed the returns of Schar and Almiron ahead of Saturday’s friendly trip to Hull City (2pm kick-off). Schar’s return was delayed after helping Switzerland reach the Euro 2024 quarter-finals while Almiron was given a break after representing Paraguay at Copa America.

Martin Dubravka, Kieran Trippier, Anthony Gordon and Bruno Guimaraes are yet to be pictured back in training after representing Slovakia, England and Brazil respectively. The quartet’s returns are understood to be imminent with Newcastle flying to Japan for two friendly matches next week.

Schar and Almiron have a chance of being involved in Newcastle’s match at the MKM Stadium in what will be the club’s first pre-season match in front of a crowd. The Magpies kicked off their pre-season matches with a 3-1 win over German third-tier side SpVgg Unterhaching at Adidas Headquarters last Saturday.

Fabian Schar in action for Newcastle United. | AFP via Getty Images

Harvey Barnes, Jacob Murphy and Alexander Isak were on the scoresheet for Eddie Howe’s side in the first half. Newcastle also unofficially played Burnley in a training ground practice match on Wednesday.

Details of the match have not been confirmed but midfielder Sandro Tonali is understood to have been involved as he nears a return from his 10 month betting ban.

Fresh pictures from Newcastle’s training ground show Tonlai, alongside Almiron and Schar involved in a small-sided training match ahead of Saturday’s friendly trip.

Schar is into the final year of his contract at Newcastle while Almiron has been heavily linked with a summer exit from Newcastle amid interest from the Saudi Pro League. Almiron joined The Magpies from Atlanta United in 2019 for an official fee of £21million, a reported club record at the time.

The Paraguayan has since scored 30 goals in 209 appearances for the club, including Newcastle’s first goal back in the Champions League as he opened the scoring in the 4-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain at St James’ Park last October.