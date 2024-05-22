Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United transfers: Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale could be in line for a St James’ Park audition next month.

The Three Lions host Bosnia & Herzegovina at St James’ Park on June 3 with Ramsdale named as one of four goalkeepers in Gareth Southgate’s provisional squad. With Jordan Pickford England’s first-choice goalkeeper, the other two places in the final squad are up for grabs with Ramsdale, Dean Henderson and James Trafford all fighting for their place.

There was no place for Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope in the England squad after he made his first start in over five months in front of Southgate at Brentford on Sunday. Anthony Gordon and Kieran Trippier are Newcastle’s two representatives in the provisional England squad ahead of Euro 2024.

The Magpies have held a long-term interest in Ramsdale after he previously worked with head coach Eddie Howe at AFC Bournemouth. The 26-year-old joined Arsenal for £25million in 2021 and has gone on to make 89 appearances for the club.

But after being limited to just six Premier League appearances this season following the arrival of David Raya, the England goalkeeper’s future at the Emirates Stadium is uncertain.

Last week, Sky Sports News reporter James Green claimed Ramsdale had ‘agreed to join Newcastle’ and the deal is ‘done’.

But the 26-year-old seemingly hit back at the claims as he posted on X: “News to me [crying laughing emoji].”