Newcastle United duo Joelinton and Dan Burn are both at risk of suspension in the Premier League.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Joelinton and Burn are both one booking away from a one-match ban in the league after being shown four yellow cards in Newcastle’s opening eight matches. Burn was shown his fourth booking of the season in the 1-0 defeat against his former club Brighton & Hove Albion last Saturday while Joelinton has avoided a booking in the last two matches since being shown his fourth yellow against Manchester City last month.

The Newcastle duo must make it until matchday 20 without picking up another booking in order to avoid suspension. Premier League rules state that any player shown five bookings in the opening 19 league matches is banned for one match.

They are on course to be banned unless they can go until the end of the year without picking up another yellow card in the league. Given their current rate of yellow cards, avoiding a ban is highly unlikely.

But Burn and Joelinton could take some inspiration from Newcastle team-mate Bruno Guimaraes, who managed to go 11 matches without a booking last season and avoid a two-match ban. The pair will have to repeat that feat and go 11 games without a booking before Newcastle’s 20th game of the Premier League season which is, as things stand, away to Tottenham Hotspur on January 4, 2025.

Next up for Newcastle is a trip to face Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday (2pm kick-off). Should either player be booked in that game, they will miss the upcoming home match against Arsenal in the Premier League.

Yellow card suspensions do not carry over in the Carabao Cup.

Lewis Hall must avoid another two yellow cards in Newcastle’s next 11 matches having been booked three times all season while Bruno Guimaraes and Fabian Schar have been booked twice.

Dan Burn of Newcastle United acknowledges the fans during the Premier League match between Newcastle United FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at St James' Park on September 01, 2024 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Sandro Tonali, Jacob Murphy, Lloyd Kelly and Sean Longstaff all have one yellow card each.

During the 2022-23 season, Joelinton served a one-match ban for five bookings and a two-match ban for accumulating 10 yellow cards and now risks another ban this campaign.

After the 19 game, five booking and one-match ban cut-off point - the threshold changes to 10 bookings, 32 games and a two-match ban.

Any player shown 15 bookings over the course of the season is handed a three-match ban but no player has ever been cautioned that many times during a single Premier League campaign.