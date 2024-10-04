Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United goalkeeper Martin Dubravka is facing a spell on the sidelines with a knee injury.

Dubravka started his first match of the season for Newcastle in the 1-0 Carabao Cup win over AFC Wimbledon at St James’ Park on Tuesday night but lasted just 45 minutes. The goalkeeper limped off the pitch after clashing with Wimbledon forward Omar Bugiel and was replaced by Odysseas Vlachodimos for the second half.

After the match, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe couldn’t provide a detailed update on Dubravka’s injury. “I think we're okay. Martin has taken a nasty bang to his knee.

“We hope he's all right, but we'll wait and see how that settles down tomorrow. We had a few players fatigued at the end because they haven't had a lot of football, but hopefully no major injuries from the game.

“I've no idea at the moment in time [about Dubravka’s injury]. I don't know whether it's a knock or anything more serious.”

Dubravka has subsequently missed training this week and has been left out of the Slovakia squad for the upcoming Nations League matches this month, suggesting his knee issue is more than just a small knock.

It means the goalkeeper will almost certainly miss the trip to Everton on Saturday (5:30pm kick-off). Alexander Isak is also set to miss the match at Goodison Park having been left out of the Sweden squad with a broken toe.

Callum Wilson, Lewis Miley, Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles remain sidelined though Matt Targett is closing in on a return after 11 months away from first-team action.