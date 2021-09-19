Pundit delivers interesting Newcastle United and Leeds United verdicts following draw

Allan Saint-Maximin cancelled out Raphinha's opener with a stunning strike before the break.

Martin Keown.

Here, though, we take a look at the latest stories doing the rounds this afternoon:

Martin Keown talks Allan Saint-Maximin

Martin Keown has discussed Allan Saint-Maximin’s performance against Leeds United.

The attacker netted the equaliser against Marcelo Bielsa’s Whites.

The 1-1 draw leaves Newcastle United without a win in the Premier League so far this season with pressure mounting on the under-fire head coach Steve Bruce.

Keown, however, believes a fit and firing Saint-Maximin could be crucial if the Magpies are to stay up this campaign.

"Saint-Maximin was the player who got them back into it," the ex-Arsenal defender said on Match of the Day. "I thought the crowd would turn on them but they were quite spirited after they changed the system.

“Look at his blistering pace, (Liam) Cooper needs to buy a ticket to get back in. Leeds dominated possession but when Newcastle attacked it looked like they wanted to do something.

"They were spirited in their performance and it was a fantastic goal. He had no right to score having hit the shot with no backlift. Everything they did seemed to be all around that young man, time and time again he went for goal and he's a box of tricks.

"They're going to have to keep him fit if they want to get out of trouble. They're without a win but he was really impressive. If Callum Wilson was there they may have got all three points from the game."

