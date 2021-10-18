Here, we round up all the latest stories that have emerged today surrounding Newcastle United:

Pundit believes Newcastle need to spend £2bn

With no wins from their first eight Premier League games this campaign, attention on Tyneside has already turned to January and how Newcastle could improve their squad in order to stay clear of a relegation battle.

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has been urged to 'swerve' an approach from Newcastle United (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Former Aston Villa and Chelsea striker Tony Cascarino believes that Newcastle need to spend a lot of money in-order to get into the top four, however, he believes there are two players in particular that could improve the side right now, including one former Magpie:

“Newcastle need to spend £2 billion on players over the next few seasons to have a top-four team.” Cascarino told The Times.

“For now, they should target loans for players not getting a go at their clubs. Gini Wijnaldum and Aaron Ramsey would be a good start.”

Crouch’s warning to Gerrard

Steve Bruce took charge of his 1000th game as a manager yesterday, however, his side’s disappointing 3-2 defeat increased speculation regarding his future at St James’s Park.

One name that has been linked with a potential role at Newcastle is Steven Gerrard.

Gerrard, in his first job as a manager, is currently enjoying a successful spell at Rangers and has been tipped to make the move across the border.

However, Peter Crouch, who played alongside Gerrard at Liverpool, doesn’t believe Gerrard should make the move and has advised him to ‘swerve’ the job:

“If I were in his shoes, I would probably give it a swerve,” Crouch wrote in the Daily Mail.

“There would be an element of feeling wary about the unknowns, for sure. Other factors are at play as well.

“The Rangers support would understand his departure for Anfield, whereas it might be a somewhat different conversation with Newcastle.”

Newcastle’s ‘unique’ solution to quarantine rules

Following the international break, clubs across the country have had to come up with ways to ensure their players returning from ‘red-list’ countries comply with covid regulations.

One way Newcastle United have done this is by purchasing an RV to allow players, like Miguel Almiron, to isolate close to the training ground, rather than in a quarantine hotel.

