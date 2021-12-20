Here, we round up all the latest stories that have emerged today surrounding Newcastle United:

Dermot Gallagher on Ryan Fraser penalty incident

Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher has revealed that Newcastle United should have been given a penalty against Manchester City for Ederson’s foul on Ryan Fraser:

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stephen Warnock was 'flabbergasted' at failure to award Newcastle United a penalty against Manchester City (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

“I think it is a penalty. I think the goalkeeper comes out and slides through Fraser nowhere near the ball - even Cancelo looks round in surprise,” Gallagher told Sky Sports News.

“The only reason I can think [for not giving a penalty] is that they focused on Cancelo and the ball was so far away from the keeper, that’s it.

“I can’t see that it is anything but a penalty.”

Former Liverpool player Stephen Warnock was also on the show and alongside Sue Smith, the pair agreed that Newcastle should have been awarded a penalty:

Warnock: “One-hundred percent [it’s a penalty]. I’m flabbergasted that it has not been given.”

Smith: “I’ve absolutely no idea how that wasn’t given because you talk about clear penalties, that is a clear penalty if ever I have saw one.”

Newcastle are reportedly set to make a ‘formal complaint’ about refereeing standards following this incident, as well as controversy in their games with Liverpool and Leicester City.

Countinho ‘offered’ to Newcastle

Reports have claimed that Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur have been ‘offered’ Philippe Coutinho by Barcelona as the Spanish giants attempt to reduce their wage bill.

Xavi’s side are reportedly aiming to use any money raised by a sale of Coutinho to help fund a bid for Manchester City star Ferran Torres.

Despite these reports, the Brazilian has previously expressed doubts about moving to Newcastle United whilst they are in the middle of a relegation battle and with that situation not about to change any time soon, it is unlikely Coutinho will be making a move to the north east.

Duo join hunt for defender

Watford and QPR have reportedly joined the race to sign Bournemouth defender Steve Cook in January.

Cook had emerged as a target for Eddie Howe’s side last week but this latest update means they face added competition from one of their Premier League relegation rivals.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.