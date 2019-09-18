Pundit reveals the player Newcastle United will miss the most – if he is ruled out against Brighton
Controversial pundit and former England defender Danny Mills has revealed the one injured player he believes Newcastle United cannot do without.
Head coach Steve Bruce has had to deal with a lengthy injury list since taking over the job – and Saturday’s loss at Liverpool only threatened to make it worse with Fabian Schar limping out of the Anfield defeat.
And while United have the likes of Ex-England frontman Andy Carroll, £16million signing Allan Saint-Maximin and £50million-rated Sean Longstaff sidelined, Mills believes the loss of Switzerland international Schar would be a whole lot more damaging.
Speaking to Football Insider, he said: “I think he was exceptional last season, really started to come into his own. If he’s out for any length of time he will be a big miss.
“When you miss good players, you miss not just their ability to be good defenders but also their leadership, organisational qualities. You miss it more than the actual player.”