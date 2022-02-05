Here is all the latest gossip surrounding Newcastle United:

Pundit on Ramsey snub

Aaron Ramsey’s deadline day move from Juventus to Rangers shocked many in the game.

Freddie Woodman is currently on loan at Bournemouth (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Premier League teams, including Newcastle United, were reportedly sniffing around the former Arsenal man, however, it was the reigning Scottish champions that ended the window with his signature, albeit on a loan deal.

Clinton Morrison believes that, out of all interested parties, Newcastle were the side that should have made a move for the Welshman, claiming on BBC 5 Live that he was ‘screaming’ at the club to get a deal done:

“The one I was screaming at [Newcastle] to go and get was Aaron Ramsey,” Morrison said.

“They need a goalscoring midfielder, I don’t know for the life of me how they’ve not gone and got Aaron Ramsey.”

Lopetegui on Carlos relief

Sevilla manager Julen Lopetegui has admitted he is relieved that the January transfer window has closed, meaning his club can now concentrate on on-field matters.

Sevilla and Newcastle United were embroiled in a long-term transfer saga surrounding defender Diego Carlos and despite Newcastle submitting ‘dizzying’ offers, the Spanish club stood firm, to the relief of Lopetegui:

“We are delighted that the market has closed, that they have returned and that we focus on league normality.” Lopetgegui said. “The winter market always generates that uncertainty and it is already closed.”

Earlier this week, Sevilla president Pape Castro revealed that, despite this ‘dizzying’ offer from Newcastle, Carlos has remained an ‘extraordinary professional’:

“Carlos is an extraordinary professional, he’s the one who has played the most minutes and has not stopped playing with offers. Our defence is the best in La Liga. Spoiling that would have been risky and there has been an economic effort.”

Woodman set to wait for Cherries debut

Bournemouth boss Scott Parker has revealed that Freddie Woodman will have to wait for his debut at the Vitality Stadium, insisting that his current No.1 Mark Travers still has his full backing:

"Travs has got the shirt at the moment," said the Cherries boss. "Travs has done extremely well, incredibly well. But if you want to be operating in and around where we’re operating, you have [to have] strong competition in all positions.”

