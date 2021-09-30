Here, we round up all the latest stories that have emerged today surrounding Newcastle United:

Pundit slams Premier League threat

During the CAT hearing yesterday, it was revealed that Newcastle United were ‘threatened’ with expulsion from the league.

Steve Bruce's Newcastle United are still searching for their first win of the season (Photo by Richard Sellers - Pool/Getty Images)

This revelation was quite a shock to supporters and pundit Frank McAvennie believes that threatening Newcastle with expulsion is ‘ridiculous’ and sympathises with supporters about the whole takeover saga:

“It’s ridiculous they would say that,” McAvennie told Football Insider.

“Why would they clamp down that hard on that? They can’t just kick clubs out of the league. They can’t do that.

“I’m sure they can threaten it but there is so much legality in kicking someone out. I don’t know if they can.

“I’m glad it sounds like this will all be done soon because the Newcastle fans need answers.

“We need to know what happened and why this has taken so long.

“It’s a disgrace from the Premier League.”

Four International call-ups

Four Newcastle United players have been called up for the latest round of international fixtures which take place after this weekend’s action.

Despite rarely featuring for Newcastle so far this campaign, Ryan Fraser has been called up to the Scotland squad for their games against Israel and Faroe Islands.

Emil Krafth, who helped Sweden defeat Spain last break, has once again been called up to the Sweden squad.

Jeff Hendrick could face Azerbaijan and Qatar for the Republic of Ireland whilst Jamal Lewis has been called up for Northern Ireland’s games against Switzerland and Bulgaria.

Wolves to be without new-signing on Saturday

One of Bruno Lage’s big recruitments in the summer was centre-back Yerson Mosquera.

Mosquera, 20, was signed from Atletico Nacional in his native Colombia, however, he suffered an injury when he made his Wolves debut against Tottenham Hotspur earlier this month.

It has now been confirmed that he suffered a ‘high-grade hamstring injury’ which will keep him out of action for 4-5 months.

Pedro Neto is also likely to miss Saturday’s game with Rayan Ait-Nouri also a doubt.

