Mike Ashley was at the centre of some comments from pundits after Newcastle United's season opener

Pundits slam Newcastle United takeover talk and ‘scared’ defender - while defending ‘really good’ Mike Ashley

Takeovers, transfers and Mike Ashley were all discussed by pundits and the papers in the aftermath of Newcastle United’s defeat to Arsenal.

By Mark Donnelly
Monday, 12 August, 2019, 12:00

Steve Bruce’s reign at St James’s Park kicked-off with a disappointing reverse against the Gunners, with pundits quick to offer their take on the game, Newcastle’s summer signings and the ongoing uncertainty over the club’s ownership.

Scroll down and click through the pages and see who said what about the Premier League opener:

1. BBC pundit Garth Crooks didn't mince his words...

"I did tell you Rafael Benitez would leave if the owner could not match his ambitions. Now he’s left, the Magpies are up the creek without a paddle. Good luck with that.”

2. Phil Neville gives an interesting take on 'really good' Mike Ashley

“The thing for me is that I don’t think these fans will ever be happy until Mike Ashley leaves this club and you know what, Mike Ashley is not going to just give this club away, he’s a really good, successful businessman. He has spent some money this summer and I definitely think they have the right man to keep Newcastle in the league.”

3. Alan Shearer gives his take on Newcastle's new number nine

"From a Newcastle perspective; they need £40million centre- forward Joelinton to hit the ground running and score as quickly as possible. But, especially in the first half, he and Miguel Almiron played too far apart from each other and weren’t effective. They had one or two neat touches and Joelinton was unlucky with an effort in the first half.”

4. Richard Keys couldn't resist offering his views...

“The owner here doesn’t share my ambition (so I’m off to China for £12m/year)’ Rafa Benitez. I couldn’t be more proud to manage this club. It’s my club. It was my Dad’s club’ Steve Bruce. I hope the Toon Army eventually works it out. Get behind your team guys.”

