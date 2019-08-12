Pundits slam Newcastle United takeover talk and ‘scared’ defender - while defending ‘really good’ Mike Ashley
Takeovers, transfers and Mike Ashley were all discussed by pundits and the papers in the aftermath of Newcastle United’s defeat to Arsenal.
By Mark Donnelly
Monday, 12 August, 2019, 12:00
Steve Bruce’s reign at St James’s Park kicked-off with a disappointing reverse against the Gunners, with pundits quick to offer their take on the game, Newcastle’s summer signings and the ongoing uncertainty over the club’s ownership.
Scroll down and click through the pages and see who said what about the Premier League opener: