A Premier League shareholders’ meeting this Wednesday will discuss whether FA Cup replays will be scrapped next season and whether teams competing in European competitions would either not enter in the League Cup or field under-21s sides as an alternative.

According to The Times, the 2024 proposals would see third and fourth-round FA Cup replays scrapped and significant changes to the League Cup in order to free up a congested fixture schedule and distribute extra funds to the EFL.

The proposed changes to the League Cup would decrease its prestige but also give teams who haven’t qualified for Europe a significantly better chance of winning the competition.

It has been 10 seasons since a club not competing in Europe lifted the cup with Swansea City beating Bradford City 5-0 in the 2012-13 final.

Getting rid of FA Cup replays is a likely solution to free up the fixture schedule and it has previously been put into practice during the Covid-19 hit seasons.

Both Premier League and EFL clubs are understood to be in favour of the proposals for the start of the 2024-25 season but they would still require both FA and EFL approval.

League Cup trophy (R) and FA Cup trophy (L).(Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

The Premier League has previously been told by the government to deliver more investment to the lower leagues with the EFL seeking an additional £250million.