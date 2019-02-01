Rafa Benitez addresses his contract and Newcastle United's transfer business

Rafa Benitez says there's "plenty of time" to discuss a new deal at Newcastle United.

Benitez is out of contract at the end of the season.

And United's manager had been expected to leave given his frustration at a lack of backing in the transfer market.

However, the club yesterday signed Miguel Almiron in a club-record £21million deal. Antonio Barreca also arrived on loan.

"People were saying if you did not sign two players, Rafa would leave." said Benitez, speaking ahead of tomorrow's game against Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley.

""I didn’t say that. Balance is the key. We have to stay calm. There will be plenty of time to sit down to talk about the future. The future now is Tottenham and we have to concentrate on that."

On Almiron and Barreca, Benitez said: "These two players are giving us something that we didn’t have. We needed to fill some gaps.

"Now we’re better than before. If they can give us what we’re expecting, we will be in a better position."

Barreca is in the squad for the Tottenham game.