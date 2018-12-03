Rafa Benitez addresses his team selection for Newcastle’s visit to Everton

Rafa Benitez is ready to make changes to his Newcastle United starting XI at Goodison Park.

Jamaal Lascelles and Jonjo Shelvey are pushing for recalls for Wednesday night’s game against Everton.

So everybody has to be ready and everybody will be important. Rafa Benitez

And Matt Ritchie (pictured) is suspended for the Premier League fixture after picking up a one-game suspension in Saturday’s 3-0 defeat to West Ham United.

“Ritchie suspended, but it’s an opportunity for someone – that’s it,” said Benitez.

Lascelles and Shelvey suffered injuries in last month’s home win over Watford.

Shelvey came off the bench against West Ham, while Lascelles, Newcastle’s captain, was an unused substitute.

Asked if he would make changes in the coming games, Benitez said: “It depends on each game. Obviously, if you can bring new players, everybody will be on their toes and it can be positive.

“It depends on the game. I’m sure we will have some problems, because there are too many games in a row, we will have some injuries or tired players or whatever.

“So everybody has to be ready and everybody will be important.”

Everton are sixth in the Premier League table.

Benitez said: “Every game is difficult for us – every game is like a final.”

Meanwhile, Benitez defended Ayoze Perez – who had three good chances to equalise – after the West Ham game.

Perez had one header saved, put another over Lukasz Fabianski’s goal and also shot wide before the break.

Some fans cheered when Perez was replaced by Joselu late in the game.

Asked about Perez’s performance, Newcastle’s manager said: “He had some chances and fans are expecting he should score.

“It’s part of the game. We created enough chances to score goals.

“I think we have to understand that everybody wants to win, starting with the players. Ayo is working really hard for the team.”