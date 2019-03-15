Rafa Benitez addresses Martin Dubravka’s Newcastle United future amid Juventus interest

Rafa Benitez is confident that Martin Dubravka will sign a new deal at Newcastle United – despite interest from Juventus.

Dubravka has been outstanding since joining the club, initially on loan, last year.

The goalkeeper’s agent, Pavel Zika, has revealed that the club have been in talks with Dubravka over a new deal at the Premier League club, which takes on Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium this afternoon.

Zika also spoke interest from Juventus, and other Premier League clubs, in the 30-year-old.

Asked about Zika’s comments, Benitez said: “I’m not really worried about Martin.

“He’s very professional. He has to concentrate now, and if he’s doing well, everyone knows he’s a good keeper.

“I can understand that some people are watching him and saying he’s a target for this team or another one.

“He’s training well, and I don’t expect any surprises.”

Dubravka is under contract at St James’s Park until 2022, and Zika says that the Slovakia international is keen to sign a new deal at the club after establishing himself at Premier League level.

“We can confirm that Martin belongs to the Juventus scouting department’s list of long-term players,” said Zika.

“However, we must mention that (he) is not only monitored by Juventus, but there are also Premier League clubs.

“Our personal tip with my brother is that Martin stays in England.

“Our effort, but also Newcastle’s endeavour, is to negotiate a new contract at the end of this season, as Martin came to Newcastle as a virtually unknown Czech league player, but quickly became a major player of the entire team, and already has an excellent reputation throughout the English league.

“So we’re gradually starting to negotiate an improved contract, but of course, on the other hand, we record interest from a number of other clubs in the English league.”

Dubravka is Newcastle’s only ever-present player in the Premier League this season.