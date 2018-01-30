Rafa Benitez addresses outgoings at Newcastle as players discuss potential moves

Rafa Benitez says "two or three" Newcastle United players are discussing moves AWAY from the club – as he waits on a transfer breakthrough.

Benitez today gave a update ahead of tomorrow night's transfer deadline.

The club has only signed one player – winger Kenedy arrived last week on loan from Chelsea – and Benitez is desperate to sign a striker and a goalkeeper before the window closes.

However, a number of players could also leave on loans or permanent deals.

Aleksandar Mitrovic could be sold, but not to a Premier League side, if the club signs a striker, while defender Jamie Sterry and winger Rolando Aarons are available for loan.

“We have two or three players who are talking with different clubs," said manager Benitez. "We'll see if we can progress with some of them.

Aleksandar Mitrovic

"We'll see if we can bring some in. There are some players who maybe leaving. We will try to do our best to bring some in.”

Midfielder Jack Colback – who has been training at the club's Academy since last August – is available for transfer.