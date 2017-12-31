Rafa Benitez addresses the January transfer window after Newcastle's stalemate against Brighton

Rafa Benitez says his Newcastle United players need help – and he hopes it comes in next month's transfer window.

Benitez's side dropped to 16th in the Premier League table after yesterday's goalless draw against Brighton and Hove Albion at St James's Park.

United's manager wants to strengthen several key positions in the January window.

Benitez – who is looking at the loan market – has identified a number of potential targets, but it is unclear how much money he will be given to spend.

There were some boos at the final whistle against Brighton.

Jonjo Shelvey

Benitez, however, believes the club's supporters appreciate the efforts of his players.

"I think the fans appreciate that," said Benitez. "Obviously, they are not happy if the team cannot win these type of games, but still they understand these players are giving everything every game. It has to be like this until the end of the season.

"I said before, they (the fans) appreciate the effort that the players are putting in on the pitch."

Benitez added: "Now we will see if we can do something in January and bring some help for this group of players."

Asked how active he expects the club to be in the January window, Benitez told BBC Sport: "We have to keep doing our job and hopefully we will do what we need to do."

Meanwhile, Benitez has reacted to speculation linking West Ham United manager David Moyes with a move for Newcastle midfielder Jonjo Shelvey.

Benitez said: “If we don’t bring in players, it will be very difficult to lose players, even if they are not happy.

“They still have to keep working and try to give them best for this team.”

Romford-born Shelvey, signed from Swansea City for £12million two years ago, is a boyhood West Ham fan.