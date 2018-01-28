Rafa Benitez answers questions on Newcastle's transfer business

Rafa Benitez says he remains "confident" that Newcastle United will sign more players before the transfer deadline.

Benitez's side were knocked out of the FA Cup this afternoon by Chelsea.

The 3-0 defeat underlined the need for the club to sign a striker before Wednesday night's transfer deadline.

Newcastle had a series of chances before Michy Batshuayi opened the scoring in the 31st minute.

Asked if it was a "fair result", Benitez said: "No, I don't think so. I think during that first half that we did really well, we had chances and we were on top of them.

"For me, we were controlling the game and then we made a mistake on a counter attack. We were unlucky with the second counter-attack at the end of the second half too.

"Then obviously 2-0 down against a good team, they were much better because we were much more open and more exposed."

Benitez was also asked about the chances of United signing one or more players before the January 31 deadline.

Newcastle's manager said: "Until the 31st, I have to give my confidence."

The club has had two bids for Nicolai Jorgesen rejected by Feyenoord this week.