Rafa Benitez answers questions on the transfer window after Newcastle fail in Daniel Sturridge move

Rafa Benitez has insisted that Newcastle United STILL have time to sign a striker.

Benitez is desperate to strengthen his squad ahead of tomorrow night's 11pm transfer deadline.

Speaking ahead of tomorrow night's Premier League home game against Burnley, Benitez said: "We have some time, and we have an important game tomorrow.

"I will not talk about the window. I will concentrate on the game and ensure we will not lose focus on that.

“We still have time. I'm confident we can do something. I will not spend too much time speaking about that (the transfer window).

“Yes, we're working on names and we have worked for one month, longer than one month. The last month we have worked on the names we had on the list. We still have some time.

“It’s not how disappointed I am or not, I want to concentrate on this game.”

Asked about Daniel Sturridge's decision to reject a move to Newcastle and sign for West Bromwich Albion on loan, Benitez said: "No, we don’t talk about the window."