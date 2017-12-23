Rafa Benitez assesses injury 'problems' ahead of Newcastle's game against West Ham

Rafa Benitez made 11th-hour checks on a number of his Newcastle United players ahead of the club's game at the London Stadium.

Benitez's side take on West Ham United this afternoon (3pm kick-off) looking to end a run of nine games without a Premier League win.

Newcastle's manager is without striker Aleksandar Mitrovic (back) and defender Jesus Gamez (ankle).

Benitez and his staff also had to assess a number of "little problems" ahead of a tough run of festive games.

“Mitrovic still has some problems with his back, and Gamez has had an operation on his ankle," said Benitez.

"We have some knocks and little problems with other players."

Meanwhile, West Ham manager David Moyes will be without Mark Noble and Michail Antonio.

Captain Noble has a slight hamstring problem, while Antonio is sidelined by a calf injury.

Manuel Lanzini is still suspended, but fellow midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate returns to the squad after recovering from a hamstring injury.