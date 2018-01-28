Rafa Benitez assesses the ‘chances’ of Newcastle making a transfer breakthrough

Rafa Benitez hinted at his transfer frustration after Newcastle United crashed out of the FA Cup.

Chelsea beat Rafa Benitez’s side 3-0 at Stamford Bridge this afternoon thanks to two goals from Michy Batshuayi and a strike from Marcus Alonso.

Loanee Kenedy, the club’s only signing so far in this month’s transfer window, was ineligible to play against his parent club.

Benitez remains hopeful that Newcastle will make at least one more signing before Wednesday night’s transfer deadline.

United’s manager had been looking for the club, which has had two bids for strike Nicolai Jorgensen rejected by Feyenoord, to complete its transfer business by January 20.

And Benitez is now waiting for news as he prepares his team for Wednesday night’s Premier League home game against Burnley.

“I think we’ll have chances (to sign players),” said Benitez.

“Obviously, it’s not ideal, because I wanted to do my business by January 15 or 20, but still we have days, and I have the belief that maybe we can do something – and maybe it will be right.”

Jorgensen played for Feyenoord their 3-1 win over Den Haag yesterday.

Asked about the chances of the 27-year-old being sold to Newcastle before the dedline, Feyenoord manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst said he would have to “wait and see”.

The Dutch club are asking for £20million for Jorgensen. United have bid £15million.

Meanwhile, Chelsea manager Antonio Conte says Batshuayi, previously linked with United, could leave Stamford Bridge on loan.

“Loan? I don’t know what happens,” Conte said. “But when you play Premier League, Champions League and then FA Cup, if we have three strikers ... it’s the minimum.

“We have to see what happens in the market. It doesn’t mean Michy has to go on loan. We have a lot of competitions. Three strikers is the minimum.

“I don’t know if Michy wants to stay or go on loan. It will be the player’s decision not my decision.”