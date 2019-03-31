Rafa Benitez believes he can change this record at Newcastle United

Rafa Benitez is hoping a change of manager at Arsenal will signal a change of fortune for him at the Emirates Stadium.

Benitez has never won at the stadium as a manager.

And Newcastle United’s manager hopes that winless run can end tomorrow night against Unai Emery’s side.

Emery replaced the long-serving Arsene Wenger last summer, and the team is fourth in the Premier League.

“You can change things,” said Benitez. “They have changed the manager, so things are different.”

“Every year is different, every manager is different, the players are different.

“So I don’t see any specific reason why Newcastle United cannot win against this team, just because they haven’t in 20 years. Or because Rafa Benitez hasn’t won against a team in 20 years.

“I don’t see any specific reason why – you change things, and it can happen.

“Normally, why is it that you don’t win at Arsenal? Because they have a very good team. That’s it.”

Newcastle’s only win at the Emirates Stadium came in November 2010 – a month before then-manager Chris Hughton.

And United have not won many games in London since that day.

Asked about the club’s record in the capital, Benitez said: “I don’t think that these stats are something that you can say they are clear, or not clear.

“If a team has a problem at home all the time for five years, OK, they have problems at home.

“But in this case, you are talking about going to London, where you can go against Tottenham, Chelsea, Arsenal and you can lose. Why? Because they are good teams; that’s the reason why.”