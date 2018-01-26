Rafa Benitez blocks Brighton move for Newcastle's Aleksandar Mitrovic

Rafa Benitez will NOT sell Aleksandar Mitrovic to Brighton and Hove Albion

The club has had an £8million bid for the striker rejected.

And Brighton had been considering an improved offer for Serbia international, who wants to play between now and the summer's World Cup finals.

But United manager Benitez is adamant that Mitrovic will not be sold to a rival.

Newcastle, however, would consider selling the 23-year-old to an overseas club – if the club signs a striker this month.

"I've been very clear with him and his agent," said Benitez. "If we bring in a striker, we could consider anything – apart from the Premier League.

"If we can’t bring in a striker, then we have to consider carefully, because we need players."

“I see the press that Brighton offered £7million or £8million, but we're not considering selling a player to a Premier League team.

"That will not make sense. We have to manage the players we have. It doesn’t matter how much teams offer in the Premier League, because we cant consider offers if we don’t buy the players."