Rafa Benitez clarifies Jamaal Lascelles' 'nice guy' comment about Mike Ashley at Newcastle

Rafa Benitez has responded to questions to Jamaal Lascelles' controversial remarks about Mike Ashley.

Lascelles, speaking after signing a new six-year contract at winless Newcastle United, said he thought the club's owner was a "nice guy".

There was a backlash on social media from fans angry at years of under-investment under Ashley, who put the club up for sale a year ago.

Lascelles, United's captain, met Ashley for the first time last month when the billionaire took Benitez and his players out for a meal in Ponteland.

The 24-year-old said: "Speaking honestly, and it might not be what everyone wants to hear, as a club I think it’s important everyone is together, especially when we’re right down at the bottom of the table.

"I think the meal was really positive, having a sit down meeting for the first time, hearing him speak and seeing what he’s like as a man.

"He’s a nice guy. I know fingers are being pointed at him, but I think it was a positive meeting and if it could happen more, I don’t think it would do any harm."

Benitez was asked about Lascelles' comments ahead of tomorrow's home game against Watford.

"Obviously, you're asking me about his comment about the owner," said Benitez. "The dinner was to create a good atmosphere. The first impression is something you cannot control.

"He (Lascelles) is trying to keep everyone together. He's trying to send the right message to everyone. It's not about having an opinion on the last 11 years. It's just a moment."