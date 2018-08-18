Rafa Benitez delivers his verdict on the tackle which saw Isaac Hayden's dismissed for Newcastle

Rafa Benitez says he doesn't know if Isaac Hayden's personal issues affected him on the pitch against Cardiff City.

The Newcastle United midfielder was sent off the goalless draw at the Cardiff City Stadium this afternoon for a tackle from behind on Josh Murphy.

Hayden – who had asked to leave the club early in the summer for "family reasons" – will miss the club's next three games through suspension.

United manager Benitez had revealed before the game that unsettled Hayden was "not OK" with his decision to block a summer move.

Hayden, left out against Tottenham Hotspur last weekend, came off the bench after right-back Javier Manquillo was forced off by an injury.

"It's difficult to say (if his personal issues affected him)," said Benitez.

"It's not his position, but his tackle was unnecessary. Hopefully, he will learn for the future and will be a better player for it."