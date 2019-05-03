Rafa Benitez delivers huge injury update at Newcastle United ahead of Liverpool game

Ayoze Perez is ready to face Liverpool tomorrow night – after recovering from injury.

Perez has scored five goals in his last three Premier League games for Newcastle United.

The forward was forced off against Brighton and Hove Albion last weekend after opening the scoring at the Amex Stadium.

However, Perez – who limped off after taking a blow to the hip – has been declared fit to face Liverpool at St James's Park along with captain Jamaal Lascelles, who has recovered from illness.

"Ayoze is fine," said Benitez. "Ayoze is on fire, and it's good news for us. We'll see if he makes a difference for us.

"Lascelles is fine. (Florian) Lejeune is absent, (DeAndre) Yedlin had a groin problem."