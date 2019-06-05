Rafa Benitez delivers message to Mohamed Diame as Newcastle United release midfielder

Rafa Benitez has paid tribute to Mohamed Diame – after Newcastle United published its retained list.

Diame’s name was not on the list, as the midfielder didn’t trigger a one-year contract extension last season.

The 31-year-old – who had wanted a two-year deal at St James’s Park – had needed to play 25 games in the 2018-19 campaign get an extra year.

Diame, signed from Hull City three years ago, helped the club win the Championship in his first season at the club.

United manager Benitez said: "Mo has been a great servant to Newcastle United in his three years here. He has given us a lot on and off the pitch and we wish him well for the future.”

Diame has been linked with a move to Championship club Leeds United.