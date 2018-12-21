Rafa Benitez discusses Aleksandar Mitrovic's return to Newcastle United

Rafa Benitez believes that Aleksandar Mitrovic has 'nothing to prove' when he returns to St James's Park this weekend.

The Serbian striker left Newcastle United in the summer to team-up with Fulham after a successful loan spell last season.

Mitrovic netted 12 times in 20 appearances for the Cottagers as he helped them to promotion back to the top flight via the Championship play-offs.

And he has continued his fine form this campaign, netting 7 times already - more than any Newcastle player.

Benitez felt that the 24-year-old did not suit his desired style of play and sanctioned his exit - for a fee believed to be around £22million - before bringing in Salomon Rondon as a replacement.

But despite his failure to light-up St James's Park, the Spaniard believes Mitrovic has nothing to prove when he returns to Tyneside this weekend.

"I think he's doing well," admitted the Newcastle boss.

"He's playing well and scoring goals and working hard.

"I don't think he has to prove anything.

"Sometimes a player is fine for a style (of play) or not.

"He's doing well and he has nothing to prove. He will give everything on the pitch, because that is is style."