Rafa Benitez drafts Yoshinori Muto into his Newcastle United squad

Rafa Benitez has named his starting XI for this evening's game against West Ham United.

Newcastle United take on Manuel Pellegrini's side this evening (5.30pm kick-off) in a televised game.

Benitez has named an unchanged team for the game at the London Stadium after successive home wins.

Newcastle's manager has drafted Yoshinori Muto on to his bench for the Premier League game.

Joselu is not among the substitutes, while Jonjo Shelvey is not involved, having played, and scored, for United's Under-23s against Fulham at Motspur Park last night.

Benitez's side were 13th in the league, and six points clear of the relegation zone, ahead of this afternoon's round of games.

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Dubravka; Manquillo, Schar, Lascelles, Lejeune, Ritchie; Perez, Longstaff, Hayden, Almiron; Rondon. Subs: Darlow, Yedlin, Dummett, Ki, Diame, Atsu, Muto.