Rafa Benitez drops big Miguel Almiron hint at Newcastle United

Rafa Benitez's already pencilled Miguel Almiron in for his Newcastle United debut

Almiron, signed last week from Atlanta United for a club-record £21million deal, is waiting on a work permit.

Benitez hopes that the 24-year-old will be training with his team later this week ahead of the February 11 game against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Almiron hasn't played a competitive game since the MLS Cup almost two months ago.

However, the midfielder worked hard on his fitness during the off-season, and Benitez hopes to take him to Molineux.

Asked if Almiron would be involved against Wolves, United's manager said: "I hope so.

"I think he will be fine with the visa and the work permit, and hopefully then he will train with the team.

"We will see how fit he is, because he was starting the pre-season in America. Hopefully, he will be fine."

Defender Antonio Barreca, signed on loan from Monaco on transfer deadline day, made his debut in Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley.