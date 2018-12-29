Rafa Benitez drops January transfer window hint at Newcastle

Rafa Benitez believes that Newcastle United's rivals will try to spend their way out of trouble.

Benitez refused to talk about the club's incoming transfer business ahead of the January transfer window.

United's manager hopes to strengthen his squad next month – just as he did last season by signing Kenedy and Martin Dubravka.

However, it is unclear how much money Benitez – who had to sell to buy in the summer – will get to spend.

Benitez, keen to sign Atlanta United midfielder Miguel Almiron as well as a left-back, has put the business case forward for some key additions to his squad.

Everything now depends on the willingness of owner Mike Ashley to invest in a club that he wants to sell.

Newcastle are 15th in the Premier League table, and five points above the relegation zone, ahead of this afternoon's game against Watford at Vicarage Road.

Asked if other clubs near the bottom of the table would invest in the window, Benitez said: "I don't know the situation, but I suppose that some of them will spend.

"But I don't know if everyone will have the same idea. January's always quite difficult, so maybe a couple of players, one player – I'm sure everybody will try to do that."

Asked if January signings can be the difference between staying up and going down, Benitez said: "It depends if you are right or wrong with the signings. If you sign Dubravka and Kenedy, you think 'great'."

It would take a club-record fee to sign Almiron, who is understood to be keen to come to St James's Park.

Asked about the proposed Almiron deal, Benitez said: "I don't talk about transfers."

Benitez added: "I know what you are going for, but I don't talk about transfers."