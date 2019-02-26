Rafa Benitez drops selection hint at Newcastle United

Rafa Benitez is ready to change a winning Newcastle United team – and he could field Miguel Almiron off the bench.

Benitez’s 15th-placed side take on Burnley tonight looking for a fourth successive Premier League win at St James’s Park.

Can the same starters start the game? Yes, they could do it, but maybe physically they will lose something. Rafa Benitez

Almiron, signed from Atlanta United last month in a club-record deal, was outstanding in Saturday’s 2-0 win over Huddersfield Town.

However, Benitez may leave him out of the starting XI given that the midfielder is still getting up to speed in the Premier League.

United’s manager also has Jonjo Shelvey, Mohamed Diame and Ki Sung-yueng pushing for recalls, and he has hinted at changes for the Burnley game.

“If you play one game a week then maybe it’s OK and you can repeat and keep the same players,” said Benitez.

“If you play again in three days, you have to consider the effort of the other game and who can cope with the physicality and the intensity.

“Can the same starters start the game? Yes, they could do it, but maybe physically they will lose something.

“Would it keep the momentum and give them confidence? Yes, could be, but at the same time you have to analyse which positions are more dangerous, where you have to make a substitution.”

The only two players unavailable to Benitez are Ciaran Clark and Rob Elliot.