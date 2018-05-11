Rafa Benitez expects Newcastle to be 'busy' in summer transfer market

Rafa Benitez says Newcastle United will need to be "busy" in the transfer market this summer.

The 10th-placed club will wrap up its Premier League campaign with a home game against Chelsea on Sunday.

Rafa Benitez

Benitez's representatives are in talks with managing director Lee Charnley over a new contract at the club.

United's manager, however, wants to get assurances on backing in the transfer market before committing his longer-term future to the club.

With the contracts of Jesus Gamez and Massadio Haidara expiring, there will be at least two departures, and Benitez wants to "add quality" to his squad.

“We have to be quite busy, because I said before we didn’t have the experience of the Premier League before, we have now," said Benitez.

"We have 24 players in the squad, a couple finish contracts, three loans, we will have to do some shopping. I wouldn’t say a striker is No 1 (priority), but I also say we need to add quality to the squad we have already."