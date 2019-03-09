Rafa Benitez explains his thinking on Javier Manquillo at Newcastle United

Rafa Benitez has explained his thinking after leaving DeAndre Yedlin out of his last two Newcastle United starting XIs.

Javier Manquillo started the games against West Ham United and Burnley ahead of Yedlin.

DeAndre Yedlin.

However, Benitez has stressed that he is “happy” with Yedlin, who could return to the team for this afternoon’s Premier League home game against Everton.

Asked about Manquillo, manager Benitez said: “When you sign some players, it depends on the money you have and the necessity of the position. If you have to sign a full-back when you know you already have one, then you cannot spend massive money.

“What does that mean? That you have a player that you can trust, because he will be working every day and trying to be ready every day, and if you need him, he can play.

“I’m happy with him in terms of the way he’s doing things and even in the way he’s playing.

“What does it mean? That I’m not happy with DeAndre and the way he’s playing? No. I’m happy with both. They’re similar with their own characteristics, and they’re giving us what we’re looking for. They’re giving us enough.

“Could we sign better players? Maybe we could go to the market and spend £15million, £20million or £40million on a full-back, but we cannot, so we have to manage what we have, and I’m quite happy with both of them. We have two players for this specific position.”