Rafa Benitez explains why he is so pleased Newcastle defender has signed new long-term contract

Paul Dummett has signed a new contract at Newcastle United - and Rafa Benitez is delighted he has committed his long-term future to the club.

The Newcastle-born 26-year-old left-back has been with the club since the age of nine and has signed a new deal until the summer of 2022.

Dummett told NUFC TV: "It's my boyhood club and I've been a supporter for many years so to extend my stay at the club for even longer is really important to me.

"I've always wanted to stay here and the manager and the club have wanted to keep me so I'm really pleased to have signed the new contract and hopefully there are many more years to come."

Dummett made his senior debut for United in January 2013 following successful loan spells with Gateshead and St. Mirren.

He was a virtual ever-present as Newcastle won the Championship title last season and has made more than 100 appearances for his boyhood club.

Benítez said: "If you talk about players that are important for the team, normally people talk about goalscorers, midfielders and number tens but in modern football, there are not too many consistent left-sided full-backs.

"Paul is exactly that; he understands the game and you know what you can expect from him week in, week out. That’s important when you have a lot of big games. He’s a player you can trust.

"He was unlucky to miss the first four months of the season through injury, but he’s a player who is quick to learn and knows his job really well.

"His return has given us more competition in a position where we did not have too much before, so we’re really pleased to keep him."

Dummett suffered a hamstring injury on the opening day of the current campaign but since his return to action, Newcastle have won three and drawn four of their last nine games.