Rafa Benitez expresses 'sympathy' for protesting Newcastle fans

Rafa Benitez says he has "sympathy" for protesting Newcastle United fans.

Supporters plan to protest outside Sports Direct on Northumberland Street ahead of Sunday's home game against Chelsea.

They are unhappy with a lack of investment from owner Mike Ashley, the founder and majority owner of the retail chain.

Benitez was asked if he had a message for those fans ahead of the Chelsea game.

“I said after we finished the transfer window finished, we have to concentrate on that," said United's manager.

"But I have a lot of sympathy for our fans, because they are really good. They know the city, they know club. They know the North East and how well you can live here, they know all these things.

“They would like to see the club do things in one way.

"What I would say is just be sure that when you go to the stadium, you support the team because it's the only way for us to be stronger.

“The other things, I have to respect them and I have to concentrate on my job.”