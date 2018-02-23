Rafa Benitez gives an insight into Jonjo Shelvey's mindset at Newcastle

Rafa Benitez says he speaks to Jonjo Shelvey every day as the Newcastle United midfielder looks to improve his on-pitch discipline.

Shelvey was outstanding in the club's 1-0 win over Manchester United earlier this month.

The 25-year-old – who has been dismissed twice this season – has been seeing a psychologist since last season.

Shelvey says the "penny has dropped" about what he can and can't do on the pitch.

And Newcastle manager Benitez said: “When the team is doing well, he's playing well.

"He's training really well. He enjoys football, and when he is doing well, that’s great for us. Hopefully, it will be a positive for the next game.

“I talk to him a lot of times – every session. For me, he's learning, and it's a question of him being able to manage situations and all the pressure of people watching him and analysing his behaviour. Hopefully, he will carry on and keep doing what he wants to do.

“I tried to trust him from the beginning in terms of his game (and) the way he manages his life. We have spoken about these things for a while.

"One thing is (that) he loves football, doesn’t miss a session. He wants to win and see his team-mates play well. Sometimes he makes mistakes, and that’s something he has to manage.

"We have seen he is focused and trying to do the right things."