Rafa Benitez gives fitness update on Islam Slimani at Newcastle ahead of Palace game

Islam Slimani could yet make his Newcastle United debut against Crystal Palace.

The Leicester City striker joined the club on loan this week ahead of Sunday's game at Selhurst Park.

Slimani arrived with a thigh injury and it was feared he would miss United's next two games.

However, the 29-year-old has been out on the training field and he will be assessed tomorrow ahead of the Palace game.

Manager Rafa Benitez said: "Slimani's been working with the physios. He has a small problem with his thigh, but it's not as bad as people thought.

"He's been on the pitch. We'll see tomorrow. It depends on how he progresses."

Joselu

Goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, signed on loan from Sparta Prague, will be in the squad.

Meanwhile, striker Joselu, the club's four-goal top scorer, had a penalty saved in Wednesday night's 1-1 draw against Burnley at St James's Park.

Benitez said: "I said after the game that Joselu's working so hard for the team. It's a pity. Confidence for strikers is crucial.

"My message for him or any of our players is 'carry on'. Just to be sure in the future that we're ready."