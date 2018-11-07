Rafa Benitez gives injury update at Newcastle

Rafa Benitez has given an injury update ahead of Bournemouth's visit to St James's Park.

Jamaal Lascelles, Jonjo Shelvey and Yoshinori Muto were all forced off against Watford last weekend.

Lascelles, Newcastle United's captain, wasn't able to continue because of a shoulder problem, while Shelvey and Muto limped off with muscular problems.

Newcastle went on to win 1-0.

United manager Benitez feels that Lascelles has a chance of playing on Saturday.

"It was a light training session, and Jamaal could train," said Benitez, speaking at the Newcastle United Foundation's 10 Year Anniversary Dinner at St James's Park last night.

Shelvey and Muto, however, are still getting treatment.

"The other two had treatment, so we will see," added Benitez. "It will be difficult for them this weekend, but we will see, little by little, how they progress."