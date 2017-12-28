Rafa Benitez gives injury update at Newcastle ahead of Brighton's visit to St James's Park

Rafa Benitez hopes to have Isaac Hayden back from injury for Brighton and Hove Albion's visit to St James's Park.

Hayden has missed Newcastle United's last two games with an unspecified injury.

However, the midfielder could be back for Saturday's home game against Brighton, though Aleksandar Mitrovic (back) and Jesus Gamez (ankle) remain sidelined.

“Maybe Hayden will be available,” said Benitez, whose side were beaten 1-0 by Manchester City at St James's Park last night.

“(Aleksandar) Mitrovic no, (Jesus) Gamez no. I think that maybe Hayden will have a chance.

Meanwhile, defender Florian Lejeune – who suffered a foot problem in training – will not be fit for the Brighton game.

“Lejeune had a kick in the training session and has a problem with his foot," said Benitez. "I don’t think that he will be available.”