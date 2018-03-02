Rafa Benitez gives injury update on Jonjo Shelvey and Dwight Gayle

Dwight Gayle WILL be fit to face Liverpool, according to Rafa Benitez.

Gayle was forced off against Bournemouth last weekend with a "tight" hamstring after scoring two goals.

Jonjo Shelvey

However, the striker has made a successful return to training and is available for tomorrow evening's game at Anfield.

"Dwight's fine and (Matt) Ritchie's fine," said Benitez. "They had little problems but they're OK."

Benitez will be without midfielder Jonjo Shelvey, who suffered a knee injury in the 2-2 draw at the Vitality Stadium.

"Jonjo has a knock with his knee," said Benitez, who will also be without on-loan striker Islam Slimani (thigh).

"We're waiting for results of the scanes. At the moment we don't know how serious it is."