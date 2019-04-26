Rafa Benitez gives Miguel Almiron injury update at Newcastle United

Miguel Almiron's feeling "positive" again at Newcastle United – after a tearful end to first Premier League season.

Almiron suffered a season-ending hamstring injury in last weekend's 3-1 win over Southampton.

The midfielder left the pitch in tears after breaking down at St James's Park.

Almiron, signed from Atlanta United in January for a club-record fee which could cost the club up to £21million, has since seen a hamstring specialist in Spain.

The 25-year-old, outstanding in a number of games after joining from Major League Soccer, hopes to be fit for Paraguay's Copa America campaign this summer.

United manager Rafa Benitez said: "Miguel's fine.

"He went to see a specialist in Spain, started his treatment – and everything's going to plan. It's quite positive, and he's a good professional."

Meanwhile, Almiron, now back on Tyneside, today posted a photograph of himself on an exercise bike with the caption "one more day and we continue".