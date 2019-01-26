Rafa Benitez gives transfer update on Rolando Aarons and Achraf Lazaar at Newcastle United

Rafa Benitez hopes to find clubs for Rolando Aarons and Achraf Lazaar in this month’s transfer window.

Aarons and Lazaar, both under contract at Newcastle United until 2021, have been told they don’t have futures at the club under Benitez.

And Benitez is hoping a “solution” can be found before the transfer deadline.

“We’re trying to find a solution where they can go on loan or whatever,” said manager Benitez.

“I hope we can find somewhere.”

Winger Aarons, 23, spent the first half of the season on loan at Slovan Liberec, while 27-year-old defender Lazaar’s proposed move to Genoa broke down at the 11th hour last summer.