Rafa Benitez gives update on contract talks at Newcastle

Rafa Benitez says its STILL not the right time to talk about his contract.

Benitez's deal at Newcastle United expires next summer.

And the 58-year-old, frustrated at a lack of funds for transfers, refused to discuss a new contract earlier this summer.

Benitez, however, still isn't ready to discuss his future with the club's hierarchy.

“We will talk in the future about that," said Benitez, speaking ahead of Sunday's home game against Chelsea.

"My contract is not an issue now. When we finished the window, we said we have to improve. We did business late and we have improve on that and we have to concentrate on that. We have to do our best."