Rafa Benitez gives update on Fabian Schar's head injury after his return to Newcastle United

Rafa Benitez has stopped short of criticising Switzerland's handing of Fabian Schar's head injury.

The Newcastle United defender, suspended for Monday night's game against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium, played on after being knocked out against Georgia.

Brain injury charity Headway called for a UEFA investigation into the incident, which Benitez says was taken "seriously" by the club.

Schar, 27, has since returned to Tyneside, where he has undergone an assessment.

“We take these things seriously, so we try to do what we have to do," said Benitez. "He had the test over there and another here. He's OK, so I will not create something important out of that. We try to do the right things.

“We try to control these things if we can. I was in contact with him after, we joked today a bit. He passed the test with the doctor.

"It's important not to say too much. We did it, and that’s it."